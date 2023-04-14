Shiv Nadar: Here’s a glance through India’s third-richest billionaire’s massive net worth, successor and more

Shiv Nadar is a renowned businessman, best known as the founder and Chairman Emeritus of HCL Technologies, one of India’s largest software services companies. In 1976, he founded HCL in a garage with the aim of manufacturing calculators and microprocessors. Currently, HCL Technologies, with a revenue of $11.8 billion, is one of the leading software services providers in India.



In this article, let’s take a quick look at Shiv Nadar’s family, net worth, philanthropy and more.

Family

Image: Success Story

Shiv Nadar was born to Sivasubramaniya Nadar and Vamasundari Devi. His father ran a small textile trading business in Chennai.

Nadar is married to Kiran Nadar, and they have a daughter named Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

Successor

Image: BT

In July 2020, he gave up his role as HCL Technologies’ chairman and passed the baton to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra. However, he presently assumes the position of chairman emeritus and fulfills the role of a strategic advisor.

Net worth

According to Forbes, Shiv Nadar’s net worth is estimated to be around $24.7 billion, making him one of the richest people in India and the world.

In the recently released list of richest Indians by Forbes, Nadar squares off the podium ranking third with just Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani ahead of him.

Business Career

Shiv Nadar started his career as a computer programmer at the Delhi-based DCM group of companies. In 1976, he founded HCL Technologies with a capital investment of Rs 1,87,000, which was a quite significant amount at that time.

Under his leadership, HCL grew to become one of India’s leading technology companies, with a presence in over 60 countries and a workforce of more than 2,22,000 employees, as per Forbes.

Philanthropy

Shiv Nadar is a well-known philanthropist in India. He founded the Shiv Nadar Foundation in 1994, which focuses on education and rural development. The foundation runs several initiatives, including the VidyaGyan schools, which provide free education to underprivileged children in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. He has also donated large sums of money to several charitable causes, including COVID-19 relief efforts in India.