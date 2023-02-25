scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal’s luxurious lifestyle: A look at his Rs 600 crore net worth & expensive things he owns

Let’s take a look at the luxurious lifestyle of Peyush Bansal:

Written by FE Lifestyle
Shark Tank India, Peyush Bansal, Peyush Bansal lifestyle, Peyush Bansal most expensive things, Peyush Bansal lifestyle luxury, Shark Tank India news, lifestyle, Peyush Bansal net worth
A look at Peyush Bansal's lifestyle

India’s most-watched reality show Shark Tank India has been receiving rave reviews from viewers. The Sharks –

Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar are helping start-ups to go big. While Sharks are investing in the business ideas of talented entrepreneurs, followers are rooting for Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal. He has invested in talents like Jugaadu Kamlesh. He is a self-made billionaire and managed to build his firm with his hard work.

Let’s take a look at the luxurious lifestyle of Peyush Bansal:

Also Read

A plush home

Peyush Bansal owns a luxurious house in Delhi. The interiors are beautifully done with modern furniture, chandeliers, and a light-tone colour theme. Scroll down to see images and videos of Peyush Bansal’s house.

Also Read

Fees per episode

As per CNBC TV18, Peyush Bansal charged Rs 7 lakhs per episode of Shark Tank India Season 1.

Swanky cars

The self-made billionaire has a BMW 7 Series worth Rs 1.70 crore in his garage. The German automobile is capable of hitting 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

Other business investments

Before starting Lenskart in 2010 with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, Peyush Bansal had already founded startups like Flyrr, JewelsKart, and more. The ex-Microsoft programmer invested crores in a number of startups, including Loka, Annie, vivaLyf, Ario, and The State Plate.

Also Read

Total net worth

As per Mint, Peyush Bansal, one of the richest entrepreneurs/sharks on the reality show, has a massive net worth of Rs 600 crore. He is multiplying his wealth by investing in business ideas on the second season of the reality show.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 11:00 IST