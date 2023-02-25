Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal’s luxurious lifestyle: A look at his Rs 600 crore net worth & expensive things he owns

India’s most-watched reality show Shark Tank India has been receiving rave reviews from viewers. The Sharks –

Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar are helping start-ups to go big. While Sharks are investing in the business ideas of talented entrepreneurs, followers are rooting for Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal. He has invested in talents like Jugaadu Kamlesh. He is a self-made billionaire and managed to build his firm with his hard work.

Let’s take a look at the luxurious lifestyle of Peyush Bansal:

A plush home

Peyush Bansal owns a luxurious house in Delhi. The interiors are beautifully done with modern furniture, chandeliers, and a light-tone colour theme. Scroll down to see images and videos of Peyush Bansal’s house.

Fees per episode

As per CNBC TV18, Peyush Bansal charged Rs 7 lakhs per episode of Shark Tank India Season 1.

Swanky cars

The self-made billionaire has a BMW 7 Series worth Rs 1.70 crore in his garage. The German automobile is capable of hitting 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

Other business investments

Before starting Lenskart in 2010 with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, Peyush Bansal had already founded startups like Flyrr, JewelsKart, and more. The ex-Microsoft programmer invested crores in a number of startups, including Loka, Annie, vivaLyf, Ario, and The State Plate.

Total net worth

As per Mint, Peyush Bansal, one of the richest entrepreneurs/sharks on the reality show, has a massive net worth of Rs 600 crore. He is multiplying his wealth by investing in business ideas on the second season of the reality show.