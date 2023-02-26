Shark Tank India Season 2 Judge Namita Thapar’s lifestyle: A look at her Rs 600 crore net worth, a luxurious home, and more

After a successful season 1, Shark Tank India Season 2 became an even bigger hit. The Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, and SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh among others were on the show to hear pitches from budding entrepreneurs.

For the unversed, the net worth of all the sharks is massive. The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar is one of the richest judges on the show. Here’s a look at her net worth and the expensive things she owns.

Namita Thapar’s net worth

As per Mint, Namita Thapar has a net worth of Rs 600 crore. She derives her income mostly from being the Executive Director of India’s leading pharma company, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The brand develops and produces a wide range of biopharmaceutical products including tablets, capsules, and injectables.

Founded in 1981, Emcure has built a presence in 70 countries. Emcure’s research and development team has over 500 scientists, and the company’s overall workforce is over 11,000. According to Economic Times, the company reported a profit of Rs 418 crore on a revenue of Rs 6091 crore in 2011.

Namita Thapar’s education

After completing her MBA, Namita Thapar moved to the USA and worked as the Business Finance head at Guidant Corporation, a medical device company.

After six years, Namita Thapar decided to return to India. She joined Emcure Pharmaceuticals as a CFO and was soon appointed as the Executive Director. The company was founded by Thapar’s father Satish Mehta, now the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Other businesses

Other than Emcure, Namita Thapar also heads Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company that teaches entrepreneurship to 11 to 18-year-olds. Founded in 2017, the company has a presence in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

That’s not all, she is also associated with a few government initiatives – NITI Aayog’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Platform and the Digital Health Task Force.

Fee for Shark Tank India

Namita Thapar charged Rs 8 lakh per episode in Season 1, the Times Of India reported. She invested around Rs 10 crore in 25 companies on the show. “I saw around 170 pitches and invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies that touched my heart. I invested Rs 7 crore during the show and Rs 3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake,” she told Hindustan Times.

She funded start-ups like Bummer, smart helmet company Altor, cocktail company InACan, and ready-to-cook food manufacturer Wakao Foods.

Namita Thapar’s luxurious home

With a net worth as massive as Rs 600 crore, Namita Thapar owns a luxurious house in Pune. She married Vikas Thapar, who has also been serving in a leading post at Emcure for the last 15 years.

Namita Thapar’s car collection

Namita Thapar drives the BMW X7 that costs Rs 2 crore, per reports. The SUV comes with 3.0-L TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder diesel engine that generates 261 bhp.