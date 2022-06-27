‘Shark Tank India’ judges celebrate birthday of Aman Gupta’s daughter! Check out these cool reunion pics

It has been a few months since one of the most popular television shows, Shark Tank India’ wrapped up, but fans still remember the show with the same enthusiasm. One of the judges of the show, Aman Gupta, recently organised a birthday bash of his daughter that was attended by other judges.

Among the judges who attended include Piyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh who were part of the show along with Aman. While the occasion was a perfect reunion, they made the most of it by sharing group photos.

The photos were shared by Namita on her Instagram page with a caption, “Shark reunion (Aman’s daughter Miraya’s birthday party!)”. While sharing some more photos, she also wrote, “Friends like family!”

While the photos have now gone viral on social media, fans missed Ashneer Grover’s presence at the party. He, however, left a comment on the Instagram post wishing Aman’s daughter on her birthday. Avneesh wrote.“Happy B’day – we missed this one!”

The show ‘Shark Tank India’ was based on the popular show ‘Shark Tank USA’. While the show was first launched in December 2022, it was a huge success and the plan is to start the next season.

Among those who judged the first season include Boat Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Founder & CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar cosmetics Co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh and MamaEarth Co-founder Ghazal Alagh. Ranvijay Singha was the host of the show.

Recently, Anupam took to Instagram to inform that several companies he invested in during the first season of ‘Shark Taank India’ have witnessed an increase in sales. Sharing his interaction with Sunfoxx’s Rajat Jain, he said that several companies where he invested have seen sales growing up ‘25 times in a few months’.