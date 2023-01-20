Shark Tank India 2: A look at Anupam Mittal’s Rs 185 crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

One of the most-watched business-based reality shows Shark Tank India is back with its season 2. This time, along with Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal, we have CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain on the show.

While all the sharks on the show are extremely successful in their respective filed, no one enjoys the kind of popularity Anupam Mittal does. A self-made billionaire, Anupam Mittal, the CEO and founder of Shaadi.com and the People Group started from scratch and won many hearts of the audience on the show owing to his knowledge of the subject matter and humility. Let’s take a look at his massive net worth and luxurious lifestyle.

A luxurious house in South Mumbai

Anupam Mittal has a lavish house in one of South Mumbai’s poshest neighbourhoods. As per Magic Bricks, the judge owns a lavish 6-BHK apartment in Cuffe Parade and he lives with his wife Anchal Kumar, and daughter Alyssa. Beautifully designed with exquisite decor pieces, the house is equipped with all modern amenities. It has massive seating spaces, plants to add vibrancy to the neutral decor, and a comfortable ambiance. Take a peek inside Mittal’s luxurious house in South Mumbai:

Swanky cars

The Shark Tank India judge owns Audi S5 worth Rs 79.06 lacs. That’s not all, he also has a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth crores and a Lamborghini Huracan that comes for Rs 3.6 crores.

Fees Per Episode (Shark Tank India)

The renowned entrepreneur managed to expand his investment portfolio by funding quite a few start-up ideas/businesses in the first season of Shark Tank India. While he invested approximately Rs 5.4 crore in the first season, Anupam Mittal took home a paycheck of Rs 7 lakhs for each episode of the first season, per CNBC.

Net Worth

As per Mint and New18, Anupam Mittal has a massive net worth of Rs 185 crore. With investments in several start-ups like Ketto, PropTiger, Fab Hotels, and more, Anupam Mittal is expected to expand and diversify his portfolio by investing in new and budding businesses in the second season of the reality show.