Sharad Purnima 2022: Significance, Tithi, and wishes you can send your loved ones

The auspicious day of Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day of Ashwin month every year according to the Hindu calendar. On this day people in several parts of the country including West Bengal, Odisha and Assam observe Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.

Devotees observe puja on this day to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. The day is celebrated days after the end of Durga Puja. The puja is observed when Amavasya Tithi. According to the Hindu calendar, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 3:41 AM on October 9, 2022, and will continue till 2:24 PM on October 10, 2022. The auspicious timing will be from 11:34 PM on October 9 till 2:20 AM on October 10.

On this day, various dishes including Khitchdi, kheer, Luchi (Poori), and coconut laddu are prepared as bhog for the goddess. Also, it is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi moves around the earth’s orbit as white moonlight to bless her devotees. As per beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi blesses her devotees with wealth and good fortune to those who awake the entire night.

Apart from Goddess Lakshmi, devotees also pray to the God of the Moon. It is also believed that on this day the moon’s rays nurture and heal the soul and body of a person.

There are several legends that are also attached to this day. Lord Krishna is believed to have started Raas Leela with Radha and gopis on Sharad Purnima night. In one of the stories, it is also said that a king was facing a financial crisis. Therefore, her queen observed fast on this day and worshipped Goddess Lakshmi and also observed night vigil. After some time, they regained prosperity.