Shaheed Diwas 2021: History, significance and why Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on March 23 in India

March 23, 2021 7:12 AM

Martyrs' Day 2021, Shaheed Diwas History and Significance: Many people gave their lives in order to get this freedom back. In order to pay homage to these heroes, India celebrates Shaheed Diwas.

Each year on this day, people talk about the heroic tales of such young fighters who fought with bravery and valour and the tales are being passed among generations.

Shaheed Diwas Significance, History, Importance: It’s known that India gained its independence back from Britishers in 1947 but this did not come as easy. Many people gave their lives in order to get this freedom back. In order to pay homage to these heroes, India celebrates Shaheed Diwas. It can be noted that this day is celebrated on many days in India- especially on March 23 and another on January 30 (which is Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary). Each year on this day, people talk about the heroic tales of such young fighters who fought with bravery and valour and the tales are being passed among generations.

Shaheed Diwas Significance

On March 23, the three freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar (whose names are known by every Indian resident) were hanged to death by Britishers. These heroes fought for the welfare of people and sacrificed their lives for the same cause. For many young Indians, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev have become a source of inspiration. Even during the British rule, their sacrifice urged many people to come forth and fight for their freedom. Therefore, in order to homage to the three of these revolutionaries, India has commemorated March 23 as Shaheed Diwas.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev- The story behind their sacrifice

It is to note that Lala Lajpat Rai was assassinated, which led Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Azad and some others to fight for it. These brave men would perform some daring tasks and on April 8, 1929, they threw bombs over the Central Legislative Assembly. As they kept saying “Inquillab Zindabad,” Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were arrested and were charged for murder. In 1931, they were hanged in March 23 in the Lahore Jail. Their cremation ceremony was performed at the banks of the Sutlej River. Till now, in their birthplace, Shaheedi Mela or Martyrdom Fair is organised in the Hussainwala or Indo-Pak border.

Martyr Day on January 30

The day is referred to as Martyr Day and on this day, contributions of Mahatma Gandhi to India’s fight for independence are being celebrated. He led many freedom movements and advocated peace instead of violence. He was the main reason the Indians were united in fighting the British. After India got its freedom, an angry Nathuram Godse assassinated him stating that Gandhi was responsible for India-Pakistan partition which led to loss of thousands of lives.

