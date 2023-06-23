Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Ranveer Singh’s luxurious mansion: 7 expensive houses of Bollywood actors that redefine luxury

Bollywood, the glamorous world of Indian cinema, is known for its larger-than-life stories, breathtaking performances, and star-studded lifestyles. The glitz and glamour extend beyond the silver screen into the real lives of our beloved actors. From sprawling mansions to breathtaking penthouses, these stars have created dream abodes that exude opulence and elegance. Join us on a journey as we unveil the grandeur of seven Bollywood actors and their magnificent homes, leaving you awestruck and yearning for a slice of their extraordinary lifestyle!

1. Shah Rukh Khan: Mannat

At the heart of Mumbai lies the iconic abode of the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Mannat, a name that resonates with grandeur, is a mansion that epitomizes luxury. Spanning over 27,000 square feet, this 200 crore mansion is an enchanting marvel boasts of stunning architecture, lush gardens, and mesmerizing sea views. With its majestic interiors, regal furnishings, and a private movie theater, Mannat stands tall as a true testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s status in the industry.

2. Amitabh Bachchan: Jalsa – The Epitome of Elegance

When it comes to Bollywood’s legendary superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, his residence Jalsa is nothing short of a royal palace. Located in the posh neighborhood of Juhu, Mumbai, this sprawling mansion showcases a blend of classic and contemporary aesthetics. With its immaculate gardens, luxurious interiors, and an awe-inspiring collection of art and antiques, Jalsa stands as a reflection of Bachchan’s timeless charm and impeccable taste. The price of the mansion is estimated to be around 100-120 Crores.

Source: Financial Express

3. Akshay Kumar: The Ultimate Haven

Perched on the pristine beaches of Goa, Akshay Kumar’s Goa house is a tranquil haven that redefines luxury living. This exquisite beachfront villa offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and boasts of state-of-the-art amenities. With its seamless fusion of modern architecture and serene surroundings, which truly reflects Akshay Kumar’s penchant for an extraordinary lifestyle. The actor also owns a multi-crore bungalow in Mumbai and spent Rs 5 crore in 2008 to acquire the stunning Portuguese-style designed bungalow located on Anjuna beach.

4. Shilpa Shetty – A Stylish Retreat

The cost of Shilpa Shetty’s seafront Kinara home is Rs 100 crore. In several photographs, the house’s enormous art installations is visible. In addition to the antiquities Shilpa brought back from Spain, the living room included a brass chandelier, big windows that looked out onto the garden, and enormous statues of Indian deities.

5. Abhay Deol- The Beloved Den

Abhay Deol has made a land investment of one acre in order to construct his opulent yet eco-friendly home in North Goa. The star recently showed off his opulent green-glass home to his audience. The home boasts a sizable yard, an outdoor pool, and enormous glass doors.

6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The Glamorous Highrise

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global icon, resides in a breathtaking house in Mumbai. She has houses in Mumbai and America with her husband Nick Jones. Her LA house is perfect to raise the couple’s newborn daughter Malti. The mansion expands up to 20,000 sq ft with bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, Wall Street Journal reported. The mansion has high ceilings, an enormous outdoor space, a gorgeous infinity pool, and a vast backyard with a stunning view of the hills. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s home reportedly cost a record-breaking $20 million.

Source: Instagram

7. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: The Power Couple’s Paradise

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

The power couple of Bollywood had tied the knot on November 14, 2018. Ranveer and Deepika spent lavishly on their wedding. According to the reports, about 77 crore rupees were spent in this marriage. (Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram)

When two Bollywood superstars come together, their combined charisma demands a residence that matches their star power. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love nest in Juhu, which costs Rs 199 crore, is a testament to their shared glamour and larger-than-life personalities.

The Juhu house showcases a perfect blend of Ranveer’s flamboyance and Deepika’s elegance. The interiors boast vibrant colors, eclectic artwork, and a fusion of modern and vintage elements, creating an enchanting ambiance that reflects the couple’s dynamic personalities.