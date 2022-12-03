Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca after wrapping Dunki; All you need to know about the ritual

Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah in Mecca after wrapping up his upcoming film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. On November 30, the actor shared a video thanking the Saudi Arabia Ministry Of Culture for their warm hospitality. On December 2, pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan surfaced online where he can be seen in Mecca.

In his social media post, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crewâ€¦.a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”

In the pictures that are being circulated, the 57-year-old, who will be next seen in Pathaan in 2023, was seen offering prayers at the holy city.

What is Umrah?

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is undertaken at any time of the year and it’s different from the Hajj pilgrimage that has to be done according to specific dates of the Islamic lunar calendar.

What is Shah Rukh Khan’s attire called?

The actor can be seen in a white robe draped around his body, with a mask on his face. The garment on his upper body is called ‘Rida’, as per hajjumrahplanner.com. The garment that the actor has wrapped around the waist is known as ‘Izar’.

What are the rituals?

A practicing Muslim has to assume ‘Ihram’ – A state of purification that is achieved after the completion of certain cleansing rituals. You are then allowed to wear the prescribed attire. This ought to be done when reaching a ‘Miqat’, a boundary point in Mecca.

During umrah, one has to perform two key rituals — Tawaf and Sa’i. Tawaf refers to circling around the Kaaba and Sa’I is a walk to remember Hagar’s search for water for her son. It takes place between Safa and Marwah in the Great Mosque of Mecca.

About Dunki

Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki will be released theatrically on December 22, 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film will also star Boman Irani. Shah Rukh Khan also has Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan and Atlee’s Jawan.