Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone: A look at couples at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally engaged. On January 19, the couple got engaged in the presence of their families and friends. Many Bollywood couples including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal attended the engagement party.

The celebrity couples were seen wearing Indian attires – While the men chose to keep it simple and were spotted wearing black, the ladies kept it vibrant and colourful.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a red saree. Designed by Torani, the bright red embroidered sheer saree with sequin work was finished with chevron lace in silk organza. Deepika Padukone was styled by Shaleena Nathani and she paired the saree with a bright red hand-embroidered bandhgala blouse. That’s not all, she styled the saree with a classic necklace featuring emeralds and uncut diamonds designed by Maya Sanghvi Jewels.

Ranveer Singh was seen wearing Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s mosaic sherwani. Featured with metallic embroidery, the sherwani had metallic crystals. His stylist Eka Lakhani paired the sherwani with an asymmetrical kurta and pants.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan didn’t pose together for the paparzis, but they looked gorgeous. Gauri donned a sparkling gown and posed with her son Aryan Khan, who wore a black suit with shimmery detailing. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a blacka kurta set with minimal threadwork at the engagement ceremony.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan kept it classy with a kurta set paired with an embroidered koti. Natasha Dalal opted for one of her own creations from her eponymous label. The pink and lilac legenga with a butterfly blouse and sequin-pearl work was a perfect option for the engagement ceremony.