SEWA awarded at IISF – Everyone should get equal opportunity to work, reasonable wages: Founder Bibek Bora

As per a recent report by CMIE the current unemployment rate is an all time high reaching to about 8.3% as almost 2 million jobs were lost. Unemployment has been a major issue of concern in India, and as per the data if we talk about rural and urban unemployment separately then one would not that Urban unemployment grew by 9.6 percent this year. And Rural unemployment reached a new high of 7.7%. Rural unemployment is increasing because of the seasonal unemployment and disguised employment as well. To reach the ground reality and find solutions, it is important to focus on our roots and should work on increasing job opportunities as well. Bibek Bora’s NGO SEWA is working in this regard and their efforts were recognised by people around the world as it won the Best Grassroot Model at the India International Science Festival 2021 which was held in Goa. The certificate was awarded by Indira Murty, joint secretary, MOES, government of India, in presence of Dr Ravichandran, secretary, ministry of Earth sciences; NP Ra jive, ED, Vibha Vani India; Dr Atul Narayan Vaidya, director, CSIR-NEERI and Indu Puri, DST-SEED.

Bibek Bora, Founder, NGO SEWA

SEWA claims to be an organisation for poor, vulnerable and every energetic Indian who believes in himself and has the courage to work to turn their big dream into reality. Speaking on the occasion, the founder of SEWA, Bibek Bora expressed his gratitude and said- “People usually say hardwork pays off well. Yes it does! But this time it is not only hard work of a single that today SEWA has been recognized as The Best Organizational Grass Root Model at IISF -NSOIM, Goa. It is the result of our team’s continuous effort and dedication and I would like to take the opportunity to express my gratitude to every one who have given their time, effort and dedication till date. A big Thank you to everyone. I am glad to have you all in my team and more precisely as a friend in our journey towards social enlightenment.”



SEWA says that they are working for vulnerable workers so that they get full employment. Full employment means employment whereby workers obtain work security, income security, food security and social security (at least health care, child care and shelter. Bora said that this is just the beginning of the massive path that he through SEWA wants to create. Bora added that everyone should get equal opportunity to work and reasonable wages as well.