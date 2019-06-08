Setting fitness goals at 50! Meet entrepreneur Aditya Gupta who scaled Mount Everest to smash stereotypes

Aditya Gupta is not your average golf-playing corporate honcho. He is someone pushes the envelope. Scaling the world\u2019s highest peak at the age of 50 is just an example. Also, learn why he feels \u201covercrowding at Everest\u201d can be a blessing. Aditya Gupta, a name to reckon with in the world of furniture and home d\u00e9cor manufacturing, believes in raising the bar, and he just did that by scaling the world\u2019s highest peak. Aditya Gupta loves reaching new heights, whether in business or by literally climbing treacherous mountains. Just like he does his business i.e. by taking calculated risks and preparing meticulously, he achieved what very few corporate honchos can even imagine \u2013 scale Mount Everest. The owner of brands like Sharda Exports, India, The Rug Republic, and The Furniture Republic developed a taste for adventurous treks at a young age as he went along sharpening his business acumen. Today, his kitty is full of tales of many thrilling expeditions from Mount Kilimanjaro to Mutnovsky Volcano. But he has the knack of going for the next big thing. So, a year back he set his eyes on the highest peak in the world standing at 8,848 metres. But Aditya believes in the method even when others might diss the idea as madness. It took him nine months of rigorous training and building stamina and shedding 12kg of weight before he felt he was ready. Fortune favours the brave and in the month of May, Aditya fulfilled his long-cherished dream and has returned a changed man. \u201cIt is a life-transforming experience in various ways. It teaches you about mental toughness, focus, optimism, self-confidence, courage, the power of goals, and the lesson of breaking the most monumental task into smaller bits to overcome them,\u201d says the Gupta who hails from Meerut. Also Read |\u00a0Traffic Jam at Mount Everest! What really happened at world\u2019s tallest summit Aditya sheds light on some learnings from this expedition experience."The power of FOCUS - on the goal and only the goal. All other factors have to made to look small keeping tuned into the signal while cutting out the noise is a key factor in keeping us on track. Scale need not scare you: it is about knowing you can do it and keep going; and expect to deal with the unexpected: things happen, whether it is people, weather, equipment\u201d, tells Aditya while speaking about his genuine thoughts extracted from what one feels, sees and fights. The interesting part is that he achieved the feat at the age of 50, a stage where others start planning for early retirement. \u201cAge is totally on my side and being 50 is an advantage as I am well aware of my responsibilities and limitations. I am blessed with time, energy and opportunity to explore life on a larger canvas. And as far as the topic of retirement goes, it is out of the question for me till God permits me to be in working condition,\u201d says the DU alumnus. Back on his home turf and taking stock of things, Aditya credits his family for being supportive. \u201cThey believe in me and let me do what I want,\u201d he says. As the businessman in him keeps a sharp eye on developing market trends while managing day-to-day affairs, somewhere he also keeps planning to go on another exhilarating adventure. \u201cNothing is out of reach. My goal in Everest was to prove that ordinary people like me can achieve anything with mental tenacity and physical endurance which is derived by the commitment to the goal,\u201d he says to those who come seeking his advice. Mount Everest is currently in news for overcrowding. The man who witnessed the situation first hand, explains, \u201cIt is also an advantage, not just a problem. The step marks on the ice surface make it easier to negotiate while scaling the massive walls. The ropes are there for support and safety but minus the steps cut out on the ice, the very path would be way more difficult to tread. Well, blessings come in all forms.\u201d But he also adds, "Some crowding is unavoidable as Nepal won't reduce permits. The weather windows cause restrictions on how many days are open for the summit and that's uncertain till the last min. Too many unqualified agencies and sherpas are involved there along with unqualified climbers. The place is a dangerous cocktail of risk and problems. One needs to he very cautious before deciding to go".