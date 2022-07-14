Sen-sational ‘partner in crime’: Lalit Modi announces ‘new beginning’ with ‘betterhalf’ Sushmita Sen — check pics

In what can be called the ‘breaking the internet’ news of the day, businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi announced via a social media post that he is ’beginning a new life finally’ with ‘betterhalf’ and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Lalit Modi took to his Twitter and Instagram handles to make the official announcement. He shared a mushy post along with a series of pictures from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. He also shared a few throwback pictures featuring the duo in their younger days.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” said one of his social media posts.

In another Twitter post, he clarified that “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

Lalit Modi also changed his Instagram bio and display picture after the announcement. “Founder @iplt20.INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47” it said.

Lalit Modi’s posts garnered thousands of retweets, likes, and reactions within minutes of going online. While some couldn’t believe the news, a user shared, “it’s a pleasant surprise.” Soon memes started doing the rounds.

Lalit Modi is in London since 2010. Sushmita Sen on the other hand was in news last for returning to the screen with the third season of her successful web show, Aarya.

Sen, however, didn’t make any official announcement about her relationship with Lalit Modi till the time this story was published.