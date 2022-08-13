Security at Red Fort faces peculiar challenge of catching monkeys ahead of 75th Independence day celebrations

Security forces are facing a unique challenge of catching monkeys and removing them from the Red Fort area ahead of India’s 75th Independence day celebrations.

According to the Indian Express, the municipal corporation has deployed around 10 monkey catchers, while the eight have been deployed by the forest department, who are on alert for the last 48 hours near the Red Fort and other places, including Rajghat, where the prime minister will visit. Under normal circumstances, civic bodies remove stray dogs from premises ahead of independence, while Delhi Police deploy individuals who can imitate the sound of langurs to scare the monkeys away.

Speaking to the paper, a monkey expert, named Ravi Kumar, revealed that he had been working for the police for the last 10 years. Every independence day, he and seven others are deployed for 10 days to scare the monkeys away. However, this time, authorities have deployed dedicated monkey catchers. The report further suggests that the civic body has also deployed members of their veterinary department and around 10 cages have also been placed on the premises. They had also caught one of the monkeys on Friday.

Another monkey catcher, Mohammed Tasleem, had been working for the MCD for around 15 years. This is, however, the first time that he was called to the Red Fort to catch monkeys. “On August 10, we were deployed here and we saw around seven monkeys. We first conducted surveys and generated information about them and have now installed cages,” The paper quoted him as saying.

Apart from these initiatives, the Delhi police has also sought cooperation from close to 350 regular kite flyers from the nearby areas around the Red Fort so that the sky remained clear and the event passes off smoothly from August 13 to August 15. The kite flying competitions will be permitted on the evening of independence day.