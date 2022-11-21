Secret room, Greek theme bathroom, priceless artifacts: A look inside Janhvi Kapoor’s luxurious holiday mansion

It’s been quite a successful year for Janhvi Kapoor who started her career in 2008 with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She proved her mettle with some versatile roles in films like Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry, and the recently released film Milli. One thing about Janhvi Kapoor that not many people would know is that she is also an intelligent investor – she recently bought herself a luxurious duplex in Mumbai worth Rs 65 crore. That’s not all, the actor also owns a lavish multi-floor bungalow in Chennai. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor gave a sneak peek inside her home where she spends time with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor during the holidays.

The luxurious mansion consists of priceless artifacts, a secret room, exquisite sculptures, a Greek theme bathroom and much more. The house is the first property that was bought by Sridevi, who passed away in 2018. Janhvi Kapoor believes that the house still has her mother’s energy. As per Vogue India, Boney Kappor got the mansion renovated and a year and a half ago, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor got a glimpse of the house. In her chat, the actor also spoke about how this is the place where their family reunited after her mother’s death.

With artifacts from across the globe, Janhvi Kapoor’s Chennai home is a rare combination of traditional and contemporary styles. During an interview with Casa Vogue, the Milli actor referred to many spots as her “my favourite part of the house.”

The front yard has marble benches surrounded by plants and trees. Janhvi Kapoor said, “This is actually one of my favourite spots in the house. I have such fond recollections of the time I spent here with mum. She and I would leave for Chennai a day or two before my father would arrive because she’d want to decorate the house with flowers and make sure all the dishes he loved were ready. You’d always hear the strains of Mani Ratnam and A. R. Rahman’s music when mum was around. Once, dad made his famous extra cheesy, extra creamy scrambled eggs, and we all sat around and ate them on this very patio. It was exciting because it was the first time he had cooked for us.”

Janhvi Kapoor gave a glimpse of her house from Vastu entry. The living room has ample artworks and has a warm colour scheme that makes it look classy. The mansion is filled with artifacts, has texture patterns on walls, and sculptures. You can aslo spot a Subhash Awchat canvas, a Ganpati statue (adjacent to the lawn area), a figurine from Bali and more. That’s not all, the beautiful and lavish house also boasts some intriguing paintings by Sridevi herself.

Talking about the painting Janhvi Kapoor said, “The first time mum really discovered an affinity for painting was in this very house during one of our holidays. Khushi and I would look for any opportunity to spend more time with her and that’s how we also developed an interest in art. We’d make tiny paintings, hang them up in my room and call all our aunts and uncles over for an ‘exhibition’. They would have to pay to enter our room and view our work, but the funny part was that we would also make them pay to leave the room. I had a great entrepreneurial spirit!”

Taking the interviewer through the photo space she said, “I think my favourite photos are definitely the ones of mum and dad from before I was born. You can see their journey, their tentativeness in their initial photos.”

She added, “Mum went to Italy to shop for furniture for this home, and some Italian guy hit on her. She was travelling with a friend, and was shell-shocked and exclaimed, “How dare he talk to me?” As a joke, her friend told dad, who got so flustered, he left Khushi and me behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy to be with her. They ended up having a little honeymoon there. I’ve always been such a huge romantic, and a big part of that comes from having seen the relationship between my parents. This wall just reinforces my belief in love.”

The house also has a TV room where Janhvi Kapoor and her sister chill most of the time. “I wake up, go to the gym, watch movies, sit with my cousins and eat great food. Every time we’d go to Chennai, for as long as I can remember, the whole family would put on three to four kilos during each visit,” she told Vogue India.