Searching for a suitable alternative to black tea and coffee? Here is the deal

Some people have the habit of drinking black tea or coffee again and again during the day. Is it a good thing or bad, this is a different matter. However, many people try to give up this habit of drinking black tea or coffee in excess amounts. If you are one of them, you may need something, which can be a suitable alternative to black tea and coffee.

Green tea, lemon grass tea, ginger tea, wellness cuppa tea, etc. can be that alternative. Green tea is an excellent replacement for black tea. It is widely known for its beneficial effects on the digestive system. Whereas tea made from boiling lemon grass is healthy, it also has a very distinct lemony flavor and a fresh fragrance. It also helps in enhancing immunity.

Ginger tea has an aroma and a spicy flavor. This tea contains antioxidants that not only fight diseases but are known to help maintain flawless skin. On the other hand, Wellness Cuppa tea can also be an ideal choice to assist one by boosting immunity against colds, coughs, throat infections, and fevers. It contains natural ingredients such as Rose Petals, Tulsi, Arjuna, Gudmar, Black Pepper, Long Pepper, Cinnamon, Fennel, Clove, Green Cardamom, Ginger, Stevia, Beet & Brahmi.

Krishnakant Chaturvedi, Founder of Wellness Cuppa, said, “the inclusion of Indian Ayurveda Rose petals in this Wellness Cuppa is to help the body detoxify. At the same time, Tulsi is added to enhance your immunity as well as help prevent viral infections and cure a cold and cough. Arjuna, also known as ‘cardiac tonic’, is added to the Wellness Cuppa to strengthen the consumer’s heart and other body functionality. The ingredient Gudmar is added to control diabetes/sugar levels.”

“Brahmi is used to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression and improve hair and skin condition. Cinnamon is used as an ingredient to help control and manage your weight and lower your risk of cancer. Ginger is used to fighting against colds and flu and ameliorate metabolism because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Usage of clove is done owing to their strong antibacterial and immunity boosting features,” he added.

He said, “Fennel seeds are used to prevent anemia, facilitate digestion and eliminate bad breath. Pepper is included to prevent or manage diabetes, and bacterial infection, fight against liver ailments, cure cough, improve digestion and prevent cancer. And lastly, the addition of beetroot is done to regulate blood pressure and maximize health benefits from their rich antioxidant properties. We use Stevia to sweeten the Cuppa, as well as these leaves, are useful to manage diabetes, regulate blood pressure, and control weight.”