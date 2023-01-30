Sea-Facing Penthouse to Lamborghini Gallardo: A look at Pathaan actor John Abraham’s Rs 251 crore net worth

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who was recently seen in the blockbuster hit Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly two decades now. John Abraham is known for his performances in films like Satyameva Jayate, Dhoom, Dishoom, Dostana, Romeo Akbar Walter, and more. In Pathaan, he was seen playing the lead antagonist Jim who goes head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller.

Scroll down to know about John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle and sources of income that contribute to his net worth of Rs 251 crore:

A lavish sea-facing penthouse

John Abraham lives in a lavish sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The 4,000-square-foot property, also known as “Villa in the Sky” is located on the top floors of a residential building. John Abraham’s brother Alan Abraham and father Abraham John designed the house and managed to keep it minimalistic. Not many would know but in 2016, the actor’s house received the best home award from the Indian Institute of Architectural Design. Let’s take a look at some of the pictures:

Properties in London and Los Angeles

John Abraham also owns a house in the US. As per The Times of India, the luxurious property is located in one of Los Angeles’s most expensive neighbourhoods, Bel Air. It is the home to the who’s who of Hollywood and the American entertainment industry – Beyoncé to Brad Pitt to Jennifer Lopez and others.

He also has a house in Central London. It works as the overseas headquarters for his production house JA Entertainment, The Times of India mentioned.

Fees per movie and brand endorsements

John Abraham has been receiving appreciation and love for his performance in Pathaan. As per CNBC TV 18 and Zee News, the actor charged Rs 20 crore as his fee for the film.

In 2021, U&i, the gadget accessory, and consumer electronics brand, got him onboard as their brand ambassador, according to Brand Equity. He is also endorsing brands like Reebok, Yamaha, GNC, GAS, and many others.

A Production House

In 2012, John Abraham backed Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s Vicky Donor as a producer. Since then JA Entertainment has backed movies like Force 2, Parmanu, Madras Cafe, Attack, and the recently released film Tara Vs Bilal. He also owns a spacious office in Khar for Rs 21 crore. The property also has offices of his architecture business, run by his brother Alan Abraham and father Abraham John, The Economic Times reported.

Co-owner of Indian Football and Hockey team

Not one but John Abraham is the owner of two sports teams – Guwahati-based NorthEast United, a professional football team in the Indian Super League; and Delhi Waveriders, a professional hockey team that plays in the Hockey India League.

Other investments

We all know that John Abraham is a fitness enthusiast. He has a fitness centre/gymnasium, JA Fitness in Mumbai and Pune.

Expensive bikes and cars

It’s no secret that John Abraham is big on bikes. From Suzuki Hayabusa, Aprilia RSV4, Ducati Panigale V4, Rajputana Customs Lightfoot, and other bikes, the actor has a luxurious garage. The petrolhead also has a fleet of covetable cars including Rs 3.60 crore Lamborghini Gallardo, Nissan GTR, and Porsche Cayenne.

Total Net Worth

As we can see John Abraham has diversified his portfolio by investing in various businesses. With that, his total net worth can be estimated to be around Rs 251 crore, as per Carknowledge. He is also one of the highest-earning actors in Bollywood.