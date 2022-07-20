Sea dumps heaps of garbage on Mumbai beach, Netizens react as video goes viral – Watch here

In what can be considered an eye opener, a Twitter page, namely Mumbai Matters, has shared a video of Mumbai beach covered with dumps, plastic waste, and garbage as people roam around and stand to have a look at the sea.

The ten-second video has been shared with a comment “Beaches in Mumbai now Open. Citizens throng Mahim beach to have a look at the ReturnGift from ArabianSea…” The video has received a large number of angry reactions from Twitterratti who have expressed their opinion.

Over the years, a large number of events have been organised to make people aware of the outcome of throwing garbage into the seas, which has mostly been neglected by the masses. This video clearly shows how mother nature throws the garbage back onto the seashore, making people understand how they are destroying the planet.

“Great! But getting it cleaned swiftly is not the solution. Find a solution(it’s not difficult) to avoid having garbage in the Sea in the 1st place.then the Sea will not throw it back to us & @mybmc will not have to clean it swiftly,” one Twitter user said.

Another user said, “ If we try and implement some of these solutions at society , ward level a lot of sewerage going into sea can be avoided. Pls consider. Thank u @mumbaimatterzFor the video .It helped.But solution is key.”

This should be a Lesson for Human's not to Disturb and Pollute Nature .. #pollution #India #sealife https://t.co/hkHSCeZKTQ — ರಘುರಾಮ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ Raghuram Prasadh ???????? (@zealram) July 20, 2022

However, one of the Twitterratti tried to blame the agencies and social organisations, saying, “this plastic and garbage is not dumped by the citizens on the beach, the mumbai etc sewers are connected to beaches like juhu beach etc. They don’t have a filtration and sewage treatment plant etc ,nature just throws it back on the beach. Nature clean it n the loop continues”.

The video has so far earned over 87,000 views and collected more than 1,000 likes on Twitter.