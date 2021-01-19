  • MORE MARKET STATS

Zero visibility in parts of Delhi due to very dense fog

By: |
January 19, 2021 11:02 AM

The minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius as northwesterly winds from the snow-clad western Himalayas have started blowing towards the plains, an IMD official said.

delhi coldOn Monday, Delhi's minimum temperature stood at 9 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, due to party cloudy weather and easterly winds which are not as cold as northwesterly winds. (Photo source: ANI)

Very dense fog blanketed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, reducing visibility to zero metres and affecting traffic movement,the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius as northwesterly winds from the snow-clad western Himalayas have started blowing towards the plains, an IMD official said.

Related News

On Monday, Delhi’s minimum temperature stood at 9 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, due to party cloudy weather and easterly winds which are not as cold as northwesterly winds.

The IMD said that very dense fog lowered visibility to zero metres at Palam at 8:30 am. Visibility level was 300 metres at Safdarjung.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of dense fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate 201 and 500 metres, and shallow 501 and 1,000 metres.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Zero visibility in parts of Delhi due to very dense fog
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature rises in national capital due to cloud cover
2Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try
3Delhi records low of 5.7 deg C, minimum temperature to rise to 8 deg C from tomorrow