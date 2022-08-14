Arvind Kejriwal urges citizens living near Yamuna to stay away from river banks amid water level rise

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to citizens living in the vicinity of the Yamuna in north Delhi to keep away from the banks amid a surge in water level. The Yamuna’s water level on Saturday remained above the ‘danger’ level of 205.33 metres.

दिल्ली में यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है, सभी से मेरी अपील कि नदी के किनारों की तरफ़ जाने से बचें। यमुना के आस-पास रहने वाले लोगों के लिए हमने पर्याप्त बंदोबस्त कर रखे हैं। सरकार और प्रशासन का सहयोग करें। हम स्तिथि पर नज़र बनाए हुए हैं और किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार हैं https://t.co/1CqQeESa1a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2022

In a tweet on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said: “The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi. I appeal to all the people to stay away and avoid going towards the banks of the river. We have made adequate arrangements for people living near the Yamuna.”

“Cooperate with the government and the administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any eventuality.”

On Saturday, the Revenue Department began evacuating the area and shifted 7,600 people living in makeshift houses near the river to East Delhi’s higher ground, officials told The Indian Express.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot also directed the officials concerned to remain on high alert to manage the situation.

“In view of the increasing water level of Yamuna, all the agencies concerned have been put on high alert. We appeal to people to stay away from the river. We are monitoring the situation under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal,” Gahlot tweeted.

“Camps have been set up for the displaced and necessary arrangements have been made for their accommodation and food.”

The Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 PM on Saturday was 205.88 metres, below the mark of 205.99 metres recorded at 4 PM. Flood control room officials told The Indian Express that the level was falling around 8 PM.

The Central Water Commission has forecast that the water level was likely to dip further by Sunday night. The level at the Old Railway Bridge is expected to dip to remain above the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres. The highest level recorded at the Old Railway Bridge is 207.49 metres in 1978,.

Earlier this week, the commission had issued a flood warning in north Delhi.