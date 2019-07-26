Yamuna to revive Delhi’s water scenario: NGT approves plan to store water in Yamuna floodplains

NGT gave its nod for the pilot project of storing water in Yamuna floodplains (https://www.yamunariverproject.org/)

A new lease of life to the Yamuna river is likely to change the water scenario of the national capital. Recently, a pilot project which stores overflowing water from the Yamuna river in its floodplains, received a final approval with clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). According to a report by The Indian Express, this project, which is headed by the state irrigation and flood control department, involves the creation of a mega reservoir between the areas of Palla and Wazirabad, comprising some small ponds. The farmers who are willing to lease land for this project would be paid a sum of Rs 77,000 per acre on a yearly basis. A statement released by the Chief Minister’s office claimed that this project has cleared the way for Delhi to serve as a role model for the rest of the country on water conservation and recharging groundwater as a main source.

The statement added that the project is set to begin due to continuous and tireless efforts of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal met every authority to get the project cleared. All the approvals were received within a span of 45 days, including the clearance from the Upper Yamuna River Board, Central Ground Water Board as well as the Central Water Commission.

Some of the main features of the project, according to the report are as follows: