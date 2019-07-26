Yamuna to revive Delhi’s water scenario: NGT approves plan to store water in Yamuna floodplains

This pilot project has been identified as the ‘first of its kind in the country’, and institutions including IIT-Delhi as well as the National Institute of Hydrology have studied the potential to store water in the Yamuna floodplains
A new lease of life to the Yamuna river is likely to change the water scenario of the national capital. Recently, a pilot project which stores overflowing water from the Yamuna river in its floodplains, received a final approval with clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). According to a report by The Indian Express, this project, which is headed by the state irrigation and flood control department, involves the creation of a mega reservoir between the areas of Palla and Wazirabad, comprising some small ponds. The farmers who are willing to lease land for this project would be paid a sum of Rs 77,000 per acre on a yearly basis. A statement released by the Chief Minister’s office claimed that this project has cleared the way for Delhi to serve as a role model for the rest of the country on water conservation and recharging groundwater as a main source.
The statement added that the project is set to begin due to continuous and tireless efforts of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal met every authority to get the project cleared. All the approvals were received within a span of 45 days, including the clearance from the Upper Yamuna River Board, Central Ground Water Board as well as the Central Water Commission.
Some of the main features of the project, according to the report are as follows:
- The project is spread over an area of 1,000 acres of land, but the pilot will be done on an area of around 50 to 100 acres, according to an official quoted in the report
- This year, the project will be done on a smaller patch of land. It will be extrapolated next year based on the assessment
- The state officials held a meeting with farmers to discuss the leasing land for the project and many farmers have expressed interest
- The official estimates indicate a capacity of storing around 2,100 million gallons of water across the entire project area in each cycle of flooding, as per sources
- This pilot project has been identified as the ‘first of its kind in the country’, and institutions including IIT-Delhi as well as the National Institute of Hydrology have studied the potential to store water in the Yamuna floodplains
- An NGT expert technical committee, comprising the professors from Delhi University as well as IIT-D, also recommended the project to the tribunal in the year 2015
The pilot project full received full cooperation from the Central government with timely approvals
