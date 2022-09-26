Yamuna flowing above warning mark in Delhi, likely to swell further

The water level in the Yamuna here breached the warning mark of 204.5 metres on Monday following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas and is expected to rise further in the next two days, officials said.

The Delhi flood control room said the water level at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge crossed the warning mark at 1 am on Monday and rose to 204.7 by 8 am.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) predicted that it may increase to 205 metres by 9 pm.

It reported a discharge rate of 2,95,212 cusecs at 6 am from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, which is the highest so far this monsoon season.

Also Read| REI Expo 2022: India’s renewable energy industry to discuss intensive adoption of green energy, and more

The flow rate dipped from 2,57,970 cusecs at 7 am to 2,30,660 cusecs at 11 am and further to 2,13,900 cusecs by 1 pm.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusecs, but the discharge increases after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

The water discharged from the barrage normally takes two to three days to reach the national capital.

Authorities in Delhi have not issued a flood alert yet.

Announcements are being made to caution people living in low-lying areas near the river banks about a further increase in the water level, East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said.

“The water level is predicted to touch the 206-metre mark by Wednesday. A flood alert will be issued when it crosses the danger mark of 205.3 metres,” he said.

Incessant rains have battered parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and north Uttar Pradesh over the last few days. Delhi also recorded a four-day long rain spell starting September 21.

The catchment of the Yamuna river system covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Also Read| Artemis 1: NASA postpones launch of unmanned mission to moon due to tropical storm Ian

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding. They are home to around 37,000 people.

The Yamuna had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on August 12, following which around 7,000 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas near the river banks.