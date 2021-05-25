Tropical Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker: Ahead of tomorrow’s landfall, heavy rainfall in Chandipur, East Medinipur, Digha

Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district. (PTI photo)

Tropical Cyclone Yaas Live Location, Super Cyclone Yaas Latest Update Live: Cyclone Yaas, which is predicted to make landfall sometime on Wednesday afternoon in Odisha, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. The Indian Meteorological Department says that at the time of the landfall, Cyclone Yaas is likely to be in the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ category. However, some experts suggest that since the storm has been formed closer to land, it won’t get time to travel much longer and may not be that powerful. But at the same time, we can’t be sure about the storms. Even if the degree of the landfall severity may drop a notch, the vast population in the path of Cyclone Yaas is a cause of concern.

As states get ready for the first storm from Bay of Bengal, here are the latest, fastest and verified Cyclone Yaas updates: