Tropical Cyclone Yaas Tracker Live: Odisha-Bengal on edge as ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ set to make landfall around noon

Super Cyclone Yaas Live Location, Tropical Cyclone Yaas Landfall Update Live: Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for the Cyclone Yaas today. The Indian Meteorological Department says that it intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and would hit the landmass around noon. Cyclone storm is set to make landfall near Dhamra port of Odisha. Around 20 lakh people have been evacuated to a safer location in the two states. NDRF has deployed teams in the states with the armed forces also on standby. Odisha Home Minister is currently in Balasore. Kolkata Airport is completely shut, so are all major ports in both states. In times of Covid, it would be a challenge for the local officials to maintain pandemic protocols in the storm shelters. As India braces for the second storm of 2021, here are the latest, verified updates from Odisha, Bengal and adjoining areas:
Highlights
We are expecting 'very severe cyclonic storm' CycloneYaas to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph: Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar. - ANI
Odisha's Paradip, which is in the path of the storm, is experiencing strong winds.
West Bengal: Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas experiences a weather change, receives light to moderate rainfall and wind.
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm YAAS to cross Odisha coast between Dhamra and Balasore around noon of 26th May with a wind speed of 130-140KMPH. According to IMD's 6:45 am update, Yaas was centred about 40 km east of Dhamra and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore.