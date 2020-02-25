Wow, Ohio zoo scripts history with world’s first in vitro cheetah cubs

By: |
Updated: February 25, 2020 12:57:41 PM

A team observed the births through a remote camera and are continuing to monitor Izzy and the cubs.

vitro cheetah cubs, World first in vitro cheetah cubs born, vitro fertilisation, embryo transfer, Columbus Zoo, Columbus Zoo laboratoryThe male and female cubs were born to 3-year-old Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, the zoo said in a statement. (AP photo)

Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilisation and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time, Ohio zoo officials announced Monday. The male and female cubs were born to 3-year-old Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, the zoo said in a statement.

A team observed the births through a remote camera and are continuing to monitor Izzy and the cubs. The biological mother of the cubs is 6-year-old Kibibi who has never reproduced and is too old to easily become pregnant naturally.
Kibibi’s eggs were extracted and then fertilized in a Columbus Zoo laboratory on November 19.

Related News

The early stage embryos were implanted into Izzy on Nov. 21, and an ultrasound reveled she was pregnant with two fetuses about a month later. Dr Randy Junge, the zoo’s vice president of animal health, said this development could have broader implications for managing the species’ population in the future.

It was the third time scientists had attempted the procedure and it was the first time it worked, according to zoo officials.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Wow Ohio zoo scripts history with world’s first in vitro cheetah cubs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mystery even scientists can’t crack! Jupiter has gained water since last probe; details inside
2Archaeological discovery in Haryana: Ancient mound, and 50,000 people! What lies ahead
3Man vs Tiger: Big cats in Ranthambore turning aggressive! Attacks on humans spike