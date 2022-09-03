World’s 1st robotic scavenger! Bandicoot robot developed with Make In India & Swachh Bharat initiatives by Genrobotics to clean tanks

The Bandicoot Robot is the world’s first robotic scavenger, developed as a Make in India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative by National Award-winning startup Genrobotics. Recently in June 2022, IOCL joined hands with Genrobotics for developing robotic tools for internal tank cleaning and inspection at refineries. Genrobotics’ primary offering is the Bandicoot Robot which helps clean confined spaces such as sewers, manholes, sewer wells, stormwater manholes, Oily Water Sewers (OWS), and Storm-Water Sewers (SWS) in refineries. Currently, smart cities, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), refineries, multinational companies, townships, and housing colonies across 16 states are leveraging Bandicoot Robots, thereby eliminating the need for human entry into manholes. This includes India’s cleanest cities like Indore, Surat, and Vadodara, and municipalities like Khambhat are also using Bandicoots. Along with IOCL’s CSR, various other PSUs and private institutions have already partnered up with Genrobotics to eliminate manual entry into manholes and bring more safety to sanitation workers.



Also Read | Geocoding: A gamechanger for India



On the 63rdFoundation Day, IOCL announced plans to use more Bandicoot 2.0R Robots to clean the confined spaces in their refineries. Cleaning and maintaining confined spaces inside refineries is a dangerous and time-consuming task. The recently conducted scientific practices inside IOCL’s refineries using Bandicoot 2.0R has shown that the robots provide better efficiency and safety. These robots are very compact and flexible to carry inside the refineries. The executives are planning to use the technology in all the refineries of IOCL.



13-year-old boy designs robot in Tamil Nadu that understands human feeling; netizens laud teen’s efforts

“The Bandicoots 2.0R are designed for all types of confined spaces. The fireproof design of 2.0R makes it ideal for refineries. Bandicoot 2.0R is an advanced tech that helps refineries to clean their SWS and OWS safely. Bandicoots 2.0R are used in various refineries in India and getting a good response. We are really happy that IOCL is bringing more Bandicoot 2.0R Robots to their refineries.” Rashid (Co-founder and Director of Genrobotics) added.

The company is also having its service in countries like the UK, Malaysia, UAE, and South Korea. Genrobotics is supported and backed by Zoho Corp and industrialists such as Anand Mahindra and Rajan Anandan.