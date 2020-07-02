World UFO Day July 2020: History, significance and ways of celebrating the day of ‘UFO sightings’

The day was first celebrated by an organisation called World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) in the year 2001. (Credit: The Indian Express)

World UFO Day: The world is celebrating Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) Day today on July 2. The day is celebrated across the world on two different dates-some countries celebrate it on June 24 while some others celebrate it on July 2. Since time immemorial, the world of fiction is replete with instances of aliens and supposedly people living on different planets in anecdotes, films, documentaries, books, novels and what not. Though no evidence or scientific theory has been able to prove the existence of aliens or their flying spacecrafts so far, the day is celebrated to keep the rigour of finding out the aliens intact.

The day was first celebrated by an organisation called World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) in the year 2001. The aim was to celebrate camaraderie and solidarity among people who believed in the existence of another world of aliens and extraterrestrial beings. The day was also formally celebrated to take stock of the evidence presented by the members of the group about the existence of aliens.

The first instance that caught the imagination of the world towards the existence of aliens was an incident in July 1947 called the Roswell incident. A US security forces balloon crashed on its own in Roswell Mexico. Germination of varied conspiracy theories about the existence of alien powers and their existence followed the incident forcing the US security forces to clear the air about the incident and the US military clarified that the crashed object was just a weather balloon. Since then, countless conspiracy theories and possibilities of the existence of another world probably as lively as ours and as curious to “explore the planet Earth” as we are to explore other planets have floated across the world.

There is no linear or defined way as to how different people from different countries celebrate this day. While some people want to set their imagination loose and free to cocoon another world, some ardent followers reaffirm their faith about the existence of aliens on this day. The day, anyway celebrates the spirit of curiosity, exploration and respecting different worldviews which are essential characteristics of a flourishing science community. Another less hardy ways of celebrating the day is to rummage through the old space fiction DVDs and book shelves to transport oneself into another world. Happy UFO day.