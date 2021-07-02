World UFO Day 2021: Date, History, Theme and Salience, check details

Despite not getting any solid footing in the form of conclusive proof, the UFO Day every year is celebrated with enthusiasm and curiosity in all countries around the world.

World UFO Day 2021, World UFO Day History and Significance: World UFO Day falls on July 2 every year and is celebrated world over to develop an awareness among people about the Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO). UFOs are the objects which are believed to be linked to the alien world inhabiting other parts of the universe. While there is little conclusive evidence to substantiate the presence of aliens living in other parts of the universe, the day gives an opportunity to all UFO enthusiasts to let their exploration and imagination run wild and share their ideas and findings with others. Owing to a large number of people in all parts of the world believing in UFOs or deeply interested in exploring the theme, the World UFO Day organisation in the year 2001 chose July 2 as World UFO Day and since then the day is enthusiastically celebrated every year.

History of UFO

Aviator Kenneth Arnold is understood to have first drawn the world’s attention to the UFO phenomenon on a large scale as he recalled having witnessed a UFO. He described the UFO as an object having a shape similar to a big flat disk design. In the year 1947, a crash like incident was reported in New Mexico which fuelled successive conspiracy theories about the presence of UFOs. William Brazel who is known to have been the only witness to the incident described the remains of the crashed UFO made up of rubber strips and tinfoil.

How is World UFO Day celebrated?

Those who are firm believers of the UFO phenomenon spread awareness about UFO, aliens and their other-worldly life in some other corner of the universe. The proponents strive to make people believe that the world created by humans is not the sole living place and there might be several different worlds inhabited by aliens. Stories, legends about UFOs travelling to Earth in search of humans are widely narrated on this day. People interested in sky-watching, space and cosmos also encourage people to keep their eyes open for any trace of aliens and UFO like objects in space. Despite not getting any solid footing in the form of conclusive proof, the UFO Day every year is celebrated with enthusiasm and curiosity in all countries around the world.