World Ocean Day is observed on June 8

The oceans consist of 70 percent of the planet and promote life inside and outside the marine world. However, with rising pollution level, fishing activities, transportation, marine life is at threat and 50 percent of the coral reefs destroyed. The balance needs to be restored for a better future for the planet. On World Oceans Day, the United Nations has called for sustainable efforts that can help tackle the issue and stop plastic pollution in the sea.

In its tweet, the UN called for eating local, sustainably- to “Save Our Ocean” sourced fish and stop plastic pollution. According to the UN, the ocean produces 50 percent of the plant’s oxygen, absorbs 30 percent of the carbon dioxide, and is key to the world economy as it economically sustains 40-million people who are employed in several ocean-based sectors like fishing, marine tourism, etc.

Theme of the World Ocean Day 2021

This year’s theme is “The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods” This year’s event will focus on how the ocean has become. Alife source that has been supporting humanity and life on Erath said the UN website. The UN Decade of Ocean Science and Sustainable Development will be held through 2021 to 2030 and hence this year’s theme is even more relevant. This decade aims to strengthen international cooperation to restore balance at the oceans by introducing innovative technologies and initiating scientific research that can connect ocean science with society and its necessities.

Significance of World Ocean Day

Considered to be the lungs of the planet, the oceans are most mistreated by human activities. This day comes as a reminder of how these reckless activities from garbage disposal to oil leakage need to be addressed. The purpose of the day is to alarm people about the impact of human actions on the ocean and mobile people and organizations for the sustainable management of oceans.

History

The idea of Ocean Day was proposed by the Oceans Institute of Canada at the 1992 Earth Summit held by the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development. In 200, the UN General Assembly approved the proposal and passed a resolution to declare June 8 as Worst Ocean Day. Incidentally, World Environment Day falls three days ahead, on June 5.

This is the second year when the day is being observed by the UN on a virtual platform due to the Covid-19 pandemic.