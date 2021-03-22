World Meteorological Day 2021: Know this year’s theme, history and significance

The World Meteorological Organisation or WMO was established on March 23 in the year 1950. (File Photo)

World Meteorological Day Significance and History: World Meteorological Day 2021 is celebrated on March 23 every year. The day is of great significance as it is a way to highlight how the earth’s atmosphere and behaviour of people are entwined with each other. The World Meteorological Day is observed to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization – a specialised agency established by the United Nations. The agency provides information related to the climate, extreme weather events, long-term climate change indicators.

As the day will be celebrated on March 23, a lot of people must be wondering about the theme of 2021.

World Meteorological Day 2021: Theme and Significance

Every year, World Meteorological Day is celebrated with a different slogan or theme. For 2021, the World Meteorological Organization has announced “the ocean, our climate and weather” as the official theme. The theme has been selected in conjunction with the launch of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). It has been launched to raise awareness about the importance of the ocean and gather well-wishers to work towards the improvement of the ocean.

The ocean cover around 70 per cent of the earth’s surface but when we talk about the climate and weather we usually miss a big piece of the picture because most of the time we only focus on the atmosphere. Moreover, the ocean plays a major role in the global economy. Apart from carrying over 90 per cent of the world trade, it also sustains 40 per cent of humanity living in a radius of 100 km from the coast.

It is therefore important to regularly monitor the ocean and how it is changing. This work is done by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services. With the impact of climate change on the ocean being more visible than ever before, it is extremely important to observe and research more about it.

World Meteorological Day: History

The World Meteorological Organisation or WMO was established on March 23 in the year 1950. To celebrate the inception of the organisation, people started celebrating this day as World Meteorological Day. The WMO had its origin to International Meteorological Organization which was founded in 1873. The forum was established with the aim of exchanging weather data and research. Several proposals to make reforms and structural changes in IMO culminated in the World Meteorological Convention of 1947. Later, World Meteorological Organization was established in the year 1950.