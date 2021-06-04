World Environment Day 2021: Restoring nature is becoming the most important endeavor of our time

More and more brands are planning and executing strategies that not only save their running costs but see them eventually become more environmentally responsible.

Your deepest roots are in nature. No matter who you are, where you live, or what kind of life you lead, you remain irrevocably linked with the rest of creation.

– Charles Cook

For most of us, the beauty of nature is represented by spectacular sunsets, colorful foliage, magnificent vistas, and graceful wildlife. But in the real sense, her true beauty lies in her diversity and countless life forms. Imagine a world where there are no flowers and trees, no blue skies, no birds, and no animals at all. We can’t imagine it at all! Even today, when we all are becoming technologically savvy and highly self-sufficient, there is no denying the fact that we are extremely dependent on nature. We don’t just draw inspiration from our environment, but draw every single important resource from it for our survival.

As the world celebrates yet another World Environment Day on June 5, the time calls for a moment of introspection where we must realize the pressing need to restore our ecosystem and why it will only take the very best of our efforts for this goal to eventually succeed.

Today, when we witness the uncountable technology and societal advancements around us, somewhere deep down we do understand that we truly are responsible for the unbalanced nature of our environment. The signs are visible with natural calamities, global warming, and climate change taking place more frequently than ever before. Add to that, with population and man’s greed increasing by the day, we have reached a point that sees us almost exhaust all our reserves of natural resources. These signs are giving us the warning to pull/get our act together where there is still time to limit the damage that has been done.

In addition to an unprecedented pandemic, the situation looks grim than before with a host of unavoidable natural calamities taking place at the same time. Recently, we have witnessed the destruction caused by the Tauktae cyclone along with scientists sharing their worry about the changing speed of the Earth’s rotation. Still reeling under the effects of the pandemic, we’ve hadn’t had the time to discuss and consider other prevalent topics – none more important than the changing nature of the environment and global warming.

The pandemic not only increased the adoption of technology but also doubled the production and usage of plastic. Findings of a report released by the UNCEP (United Nations Environment Programme), titled the State of Finance for Nature, revealed that both sectors private and public, needs to scale up their annual investments by at least four times to meet future climate, biodiversity, and land degradation targets and needs to reach USD 536 billion annually by 2050. As per interaction with Mr. Amit Banka, Founder & CEO, WeNaturalists – an eco-social network for the nature conscious, he stated that “Our world is at the cusp of massive change. The need to fix our perception of nature has never been more urgent. I believe businesses have to be at the forefront of this change. The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Generation Restoration’. I believe that we cannot restore our ecosystems, rivers, oceans, forests, and biodiversity unless we make a structural change in our economic and societal values.”

Apart from individuals, different companies from all sectors are also joining the pact and adopting measures to safeguard and restore our nature. More and more brands are planning and executing strategies that not only save their running costs but see them eventually become more environmentally responsible. For example, Google has constructed the world’s most energy-efficient data centers and is running campaigns reiterating the need of energy conservation as well as spreading the importance of using renewable energy sources like clean energy products, Starbucks, known worldwide as a top-ranking and popular coffee shop globally, has managed to go green by enforcing measures such as adopted the bean to cup approach and the ingenious use of recycled coffee grounds in the making of their coffee tables.

It’s not just the big brands, even small-scale companies and start-ups across industries are initiating measures to become a big voice that ensure the restoration of our ecosystem. As per the views shared by Mr. Vinayak Garg, Founder, Lazy Gardener, he believes that “Gardening is one activity that contributes to the restoration of our ecosystem. Urban gardening also helps people reconnect with the earth and environment, and gains a greater appreciation for plants, along with creating peaceful places for relaxation or contemplation. Urban gardening is becoming the need of the hour. With such a wide range of options available and time, we continue to encourage everyone to start gardening by growing some greenery around you, for your good and the good of society.”

Ecological restoration is still a developing act and discipline in India, with a limited number of practitioners and projects. Most of the initiatives are small and site-specific. On the other hand, the need to reimagine, recreate and restore our nature is considerable and urgent. “It’s time to act on the nature crisis now. We can only do this by coming together. At WeNaturalists.com, we endeavor to bring people and organizations that can discuss problems and find solutions. These informed nature professionals can ultimately lead the world towards a sustainable future.” said Mr. Banka.

Understanding the importance of nature and its diversity for our well-being can play an instrumental role in doing our bit to help nature and restore it for our future generations too. It is hard to bring the changes overnight but not impossible to at least start planning and executing for a safer world tomorrow to manage the pivot from the great acceleration to a great restoration.