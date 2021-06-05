World Environment Day 2021: How different industries are responding to protect Mother Earth!

The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products have seen a significant revolt from the past few years.

There can’t be more emphasis on 3 R’s for the environment today – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products have seen a significant revolt from the past few years. With the spurt in awareness– consumers have become more mindful of their purchases and are inclined towards buying more green products. As a result of which, more industries and brands are coming forth joining hands for ethical and environment-friendly methods of production.

As World Environment Day approaches, we look at few ‘green initiatives’ by various industries and brands doing their bit to protect the planet:

Numero Uno’s Jeanswear and Sustainability

Where typically 70 litres of water is wasted and consumed in the washing process of making denim- This homegrown Indian Jeanswear brand ‘Numero Uno’ reduced the water and chemical consumption drastically by only ‘ONE GLASS OF WATER’ to produce a pair of Jeans. The brand is working with the wash technologists ‘Jeanologia’ to create collections that have reduced impact on the environment. Taking step closer to sustainability they are also switching to using more and more blended fabrics (instead of 100% cotton), using fabrics made from recycled & post-consumer waste yarns, & Tencel & hemp blends.

Denims being a staple of the fashion industry- one can assume the considerable damage to the environment via its production, therefore the need of the hour calls for an adaptation to more eco-conscious methods by the jeanswear industry. Looking at Jeanswear and sustainability – Numero Uno is investing towards the initiative by installing & using Laser machines to replace sand blasting for the benefit of workers as well as the environment. To reduce the consumption of water and harmful chemicals, the brand has employed G2/Ozone process, and eco wash/ Nano bubble technology. The laundry has ETP plant as well as zero discharge technology wherein the entire water discharged is recycled & reused after getting treated ensuring minimal or no harm to the ecosystem.

HDFC Mutual Fund’s Initiative #NurtureNature on World Environment Day

HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) initiated a campaign #NurtureNature to plant a tree on behalf of investors who register for a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) between 31 May – 4 June, 2021. HDFC MF associated with Grow-Trees.com dedicated to the cause of planting trees, for this innovative social cause.

HDFC MF will have a sapling planted on investor’s behalf, for registering an SIP through digital / online modes only with a minimum of Rs. 1000 per month, for a tenure of at least 3-years in an equity-oriented scheme (excluding arbitrage and index funds) in both regular and direct plans. After a period of 3-months post the date of registration, a tree will be planted on behalf of the investor and the investor will receive an eCertificate from HDFC MF.

Swatch – Watchmaking getting Bio-reloaded

The year 2020 marked the first time a watchmaker has succeeded in replacing all conventional plastic by bio-sourced materials. Pioneering the use of new materials, Swatch last year re-launched their original collection using bio-sourced materials- extracted from the seeds of castor plant. Moving a step closer, Swatch this year unveiled its latest innovation: BIOCERAMIC made with a new and unique mix of Two-thirds ceramic, one-third bio-sourced plastic in the BIG BOLD Collection. Infact, By the end of 2021, all key Swatch product lines will further explore the use of BIOCERAMIC.

Even the packaging industry is following eco-footprints to reduce their harmful emissions to the environment. Swatch also introduced new biodegradable packaging made of paperfoam- a mix of industrial starch, natural fibres, water and premix. This environment-friendly packaging is bio-base, home compostable or recyclable with paper, produced with low-carbon emissions and in an energy efficient way, and it provides a responsible and eco-friendly solution for manufacturers and consumers.

Mother Dairy on environment safety commitment

A day before World Environment Day, 2021, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (MDFVPL), country’s leading milk and milk products major, reiterated its commitment towards a cleaner environment; and announced that it has collected & recycled/co-processed 7,284 MT of post-consumer used plastic waste in the country till March 2021. The overall volume includes both Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) and Single Layered Plastic (SLP) waste.

MDFVPL started its plastic waste collection and recycling/co-processing initiative in Maharashtra in FY2018-19 under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program and scaled up the initiative on pan-India level for MLP in FY2019-20. The Company has been closely working with leading Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) for implementation of the program. Single Layered Plastic (SLP) such as milk pouches, curd, yoghurt, ice-cream cups, lassi and chaach bottles etc. is being collected, segregated & recycled in Delhi NCR and Maharashtra. The Company has implemented 100% EPR for MLP, such as laminates and Tetra Packs across 26 states of the country where the company operates in, including Delhi NCR and Maharashtra.

Anastasia Beverly Hills – Cruelty Free and Vegan beauty

The beauty and cosmetic industry too have become a driving force pledging to protect the environment. More and more ethical beauty is adding to the industry by reducing the use of toxic chemicals and modifying vegan products. The two decades old cult brow and makeup brand – Anastasia Beverly Hills is a cruelty free brand and are committed to 100% cruelty – free product formulation, testing and development, meaning no product is manufactured at the expense of animal testing.

The brand has many vegan launches in the category- and have recently launched their Biggest summer collection called ‘ICED – OUT’ in India which is completely vegan and cruelty free.

Brands are becoming more transparent to the consumers by specifying their product ingredients and formulations on their packaging. As a responsible consumer, one should read the vegan and cruelty free tags on the products to join hands in protecting the environment.

So, this World Environment Day let us all pledge to respond to the need of the hour and replace conventional purchases with more ‘GREEN AND ECO-FAVORABLE’ consumption.

Blue Dart’s Digital Initiatives Go Green this World Environment Day!

Blue Dart, South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), announces paperless transactions on their new Digital Portal for all its Vendor Partners this World Environment Day on 5th June 2021. The online launch event of this paperless technology is a registered event with UNEP for the celebrations of World Environment Day. Under the Group’s New Sustainability Roadmap, Blue Dart has made significant investments in developing future-ready technology that can protect the environment and at the same time deliver excellence in a sustainable way. Blue Dart recognises the importance to fight climate change and is integrating robust ESG mechanisms into this decade of ecosystem restoration. Blue Dart has executed over 50% of its customer invoices online and is working towards achieving a 100% transition. Manufacturing paper is energy-intensive; one A4 sheet requires approximately 50 watt-hours. Going paperless will help conserve energy, reduce CO2 emissions, avoid deforestation, protect the natural habitat and strengthen forest-based livelihood opportunities for the surrounding communities. Through this initiative, Blue Dart will not only protect the environment but also commits to planting a significant number of trees every year. Currently, Blue Dart plants 111,000 trees every year, in order to offset 22,20,000 kg carbon per year on maturity.

Blue Dart aims to achieve Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 under the DPDHL Goal ‘Mission 2050’, wherein, the brand’s goal is to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius. The brand aims to drive its business towards zero emission logistics as well as set the standard for the future of the express logistics sector and do its part to help the world. Under the Mission 2050 initiative, over four years, Blue Dart has contributed to over 10% of the DPDHL Group’s global target of planting 1 million trees each year. In addition to this, in December 2011, Blue Dart announced India’s first end-to-end GoGreen Carbon Neutral Service across international and domestic markets. This service has been subscribed by over 2,871 environmentally responsible customers till 2020.

Pure Storage India’s effort to lower carbon footprint

Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager said, “As we prepare to celebrate World Environment Day, it is heartening to see India do its part in lowering our carbon footprint. We still have a long way to go and the technology sector can play a big part in that. In the data center, the proliferation of data generation, consumption and storage has led to unsustainable energy usage. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, data centers consume ten to fifty times the energy per floor compared to the average commercial office building. This is where Pure Storage sees it can help the most. By replacing legacy storage with ultra-dense, super-efficient flash, Pure estimates that our storage arrays have helped reduce energy consumption for our customers by over 4 billion kWh. That’s equivalent to the carbon emissions emitted by a car driving over 7 billion miles. And because flash requires less physical space, we estimate that we have helped our customers reduce their space requirements by 19,000 data center racks. We also promote repair, reuse, resell and recycle of all the equipment that goes out of our doors. In fact, we are building sustainability at every stage of our end to end supply chain – from manufacturing and packaging efficiencies; planning optimal transport routes to minimize air or sea transportation and even the smallest things such as reducing documentation. We estimate that we have reduced the amount of documentation that goes into our packaging equivalent to 19 trees per year.”

Narayan Seva Sansthan pledged to plant 1000 plants in 10 cities

With its motive of nurturing our nature with a green future Narayan Seva Sansthan came up with a unique initiative “OxyGreen” Mission towards protection, conservation and betterment of Mother Nature and Humanity. The sole objective is to create a greener and better world for present and future generations. NSS under “OxyGreen” Mission will be planting 1000 plants in 10 different cities. By doing small gestures, NGO is aiming for a healthy environment to fight against Greenhouse gases to reduce Climate change.

Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages (HCCB) setting up a zero waste discharge plant

HCCB’s vision to leverage the scale and resources of its entire system to minimize the environmental impact, has led to a holistic approach that covers multiple touch points such as water stewardship, plastic waste management, renewable and clean energy, effluent and waste management, sustainable agricultural practices and so on. The company has also introduced various stringent environment, health and safety practices across all of its factories such as setting up a zero waste discharge plant.