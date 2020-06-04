World Environment Day 2020: Date, theme, significance and how climate change can aggravate more pandemics

Reports worldwide have also pointed out how the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the consequences of environmental degradation.

World Environment Day 2020: As the world struggles with the onslaught of the Covid crisis experts warn of the perils of climate change and what they can mean for pandemics. In the year 1974 the United Nations declared June 5 as World Environment Day in an attempt to encourage awareness and attempts at protecting the environment. Colombia and Germany are hosting the event with an aim to inspire governments, industries and consumers to find ways to tackle environmental degradation. The theme of ‘Biodiversity’ has been deemed fit for the year 2020.

Climate change has the potential to damage human life severely. Calamities such as floods and droughts cause damage to biodiversity. These calamities are caused by reckless extraction of natural resources through the felling of trees and intensified agriculture. These ramifications of these calamities mean an end to life itself through the death of biodiversity.

Experts across the world have narrowed down some of the major effects which can happen because of climate change and environmental degradation. In fact, researchers have serious concerns that climate change may be the cause of an increase in the rate of spread of Ebola in the next 50 years. Researchers in the UK and US have suggested that the total area impacted by Ebola could increase by 15 percent covering parts of western and central Africa.

They have also mentioned the transfer of disease from animals to humans as one of the perils of the climate change caused by the damage done to the environment. An example of this being the tree dwelling fruit bats which are vectors of the Ebola virus. Fruit bats may enter human settlements due to the loss of their habitat caused by deforestation. The contact between humans and the disease with the bats acting as an interface.

The increased interaction between humans and other animal species is being caused at an astounding rate due to environmental degradation, thus allowing the transfer of viral Zoonotic diseases. These Zoonotic diseases are spread from one human to another by the transfer of pathogens.

Reports worldwide have also pointed out how the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the consequences of environmental degradation. The virus is said to have first emerged within wild pangolins being sold in a Chinese wet market in Wuhan. Much like it’s predecessors the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak ,SARS (2003), the swine flu (2009) and MERS (2012) which occurred due to contact between a wild species and humans.