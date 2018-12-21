Winter Solstice Google Doodle: What is so special about December 21?

What makes this year’s solstice extra special is the follow- up by the Cold Moon night, another phenomenon of a full moon. (IE)

Winter Solstice Google Doodle: December 21 marks the first day of winter in the northern hemisphere. Called Winter solstice or midwinter, this rare occurrence is a yearly event. The phenomenon is a complete reversal in the southern hemisphere which witnesses its longest day and shortest night. Its occurrence depends on the tilt of the Earth which also results in the changes in seasons.

What makes this year’s solstice extra special is the follow- up by the Cold Moon night, another phenomenon of a full moon. The full moon will also be accompanied by Ursid meteor shower, making the sky brighter and ephemeral. Look up to the lit sky today’s night as the event will last from 21st to 22nd of December, 18.

Its sister event, Southern Solstice, takes place in June every year which will completely reverse the effects of the winter solstice. The solstices are important as they also bring seasonal changes. Their summer counterparts are known as equinoxes.

Here in India, the event will start at 3:53 IST, tomorrow, i.e 22nd of December.

Natural events are almost everywhere marked with various holidays. These holidays also form a part of the Solstice tradition. Alban Arthan (Welsh), Blue Christmas (holiday) (Western Christian), Brumalia (Ancient Rome), Dongzhi Festival (East Asia), Korochun (Slavic), Sanghamitta Day (Theravada Buddhism), Shalako (Zuni), Yaldā (Iran), Yule in the Northern Hemisphere (Neopagan), Ziemassvētki (ancient Latvia) are the holidays that are celebrated across the world. Christmas is celebrated shortly after the Winter Solstice.