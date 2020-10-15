  • MORE MARKET STATS

Will write to EPCA, CPCB for shutting 11 coal-fired power plants near Delhi: Minister Gopal Rai

By: |
October 15, 2020 2:50 PM

The 11 power plants have missed two deadlines to install flue-gas desulphurisation units to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions.

A layer of haze hung over Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Thursday and the air quality slipped to "very poor" levels.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said he will ask the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority to shut the 11 coal-fired power plants operating within 300 kilometres of Delhi within a week.

Rai said the Delhi government has been making all efforts to bring pollution levels down, “but we become helpless when pollution from neighbouring states affects the city’s air quality”.

Related News

A layer of haze hung over Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Thursday and the air quality slipped to “very poor” levels. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 315 at 11:10 am. The last time the air quality hit such a poor level was in February.

Rai said, “I am going to write a letter to the CPCB and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, asking them to shut these power plants within seven days till the situation improves.”

The minister said authorities are considering granting extension to these power plants to meet the new emission norms, instead of shutting them.

The 11 power plants have missed two deadlines to install flue-gas desulphurisation units to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions.

The CPCB had earlier set the deadline as December 2017 to meet the emission standards. It was later extended by two years to December 31, 2019.

“The CPCB recently said these power plant can operate if they pay a fine of Rs 18 lakh a month. How can they allow them to run? How can you play with people’s lives?” Rai asked.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Will write to EPCA CPCB for shutting 11 coal-fired power plants near Delhi Minister Gopal Rai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hyderabad rains and flood: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls high-level meeting; state to submit report to Centre
2Kudos! Haryana government unveils state-of-the-art mobile laboratory for testing of water quality
3Prakash Javadekar flags off 50 CPCB teams in Delhi-NCR, says only 4% pollution due to stubble burning