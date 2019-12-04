Will Mumbai get submerged under seawater? Here’s what Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said

Harsh Vardhan also said that the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) has estimated this on the basis of long term trends in sea-level.

On Tuesday, the government said in Rajya Sabha that there was no threat of the submersion of Mumbai due to the possibility of a rise in sea levels. Harsh Vardhan, the Minister of Earth Sciences also urged MPs to have faith in Indian scientists who have data which is rated the best in the world. He responded to the queries of Samajwadi and Congress members during Question Hour, he further said that the question of Mumbai’s submersion had risen due to reports by media houses based on something that was being said in foreign countries. He further said in the Upper House that there is no reason to worry about Mumbai’s submerging.

The model studies and the available data suggest no indication of inundation of a major part of southern Mumbai, during 2040-50 as reported in an international study.

The average rise in sea level at the Mumbai coast has been around 0.74 mm per year according to tide gauge data collected from 1878-2005. In accordance with this, the Mumbai coast’s sea level will rise by 33.3 mm or 3.33cm from the current level in 2020.

Harsh Vardhan also said that the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) has estimated this on the basis of long term trends in sea-level change through the use of data recorded by sea-level gauge located at Apollo Bandar.

Replying to a query that the government was downplaying the issue, the minister said that it is the same country that was caught unawares during the 2004 Tsunami. At present, the data produced by us for early warnings of Tsunami is considered the best in the world.

He also said that India is sharing cyclone data with other countries along the coast and there’s no reason for us to doubt the capability of our scientists. He further noted that officially India’s scientists are number one in the world.