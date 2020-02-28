Will make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic by May 1, says Aaditya Thackeray

By: |
Published: February 28, 2020 4:17:01 PM

In 2018, the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons and plates, among others.

Plastic bottles of soft drinks are exempt from the ban as of now, he said. Plastic bottles of soft drinks are exempt from the ban as of now, he said. (Twitter image/ File)

The Shiv Sena-led government will make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray told the legislative council on Friday. In 2018, the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons and plates, among others.

“Single-use disposable plastic items such as carry bags, straws, cups and plates are already banned in the state. However, these items are still found in markets,” Thackeray said, responding to a question by Ramhari Rupnavar (Congress). I have asked officials of my department to make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1,” he added.

Related News

Plastic bottles of soft drinks are exempt from the ban as of now, he said. The government has also fixed Rs 15 per kilogram rate under buy-back policy of plastic items from conservancy workers, the minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Will make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic by May 1 says Aaditya Thackeray
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NASA inches closer to landing humans on Moon! Launch abort system test for Orion spacecraft conducted
2Deadly Taal Volcano to erupt once more? Fumes erupting from caldera again
3Blood-red snow! Dangerous climate signs already visible in Antarctica; check details