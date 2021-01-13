Wildlife in Aravallis in Haryana richer than Delhi’s Asola Wildlife Sanctuary despite protection disparity; Details

The wildlife hotspot in the corridor in Haryana is located between Damdama and Mangar Bani. (File image: IE)

Wildlife in Aravallis: A richer variety of mammals dots the Aravalli wildlife corridor in Faridabad and Gurugram vis-a-vis the Delhi-based Asola Wildlife Sanctuary. This difference exists even as the former does not provide as much protection as the Asola sanctuary, a recent study has pointed out. According to a report in IE, the researchers state that the study indicates the need to preserve this particular forest-covered section in Haryana. The study, led by Mangar village-based researcher Sunil Harsana, systematically carried out the assessment of mammals in the wildlife corridor in Faridabad and Gurugram, along with that in the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.

The research, backed by inputs from Chetan Agarwal, an environmental analyst, and ecologist Dr Ghazala Shahabuddin, was carried out in 2019 spanning over two years.

The report quoted Harsana as saying that the fact that the Aravallis in Haryana had more movement of wildlife as against the Asola, even though Asola has increased legal protection and is a wildlife sanctuary. This, according to him, was the most interesting finding from the study.

Several reasons are believed by the researchers to have been the cause of this disparity. One of the reasons mentioned in the study is an increased tolerance towards the wildlife among the local population on the Haryana side, along with a low population density in general. Apart from that, Gurugram and Faridabad have subsistence agricultural practices, which could also be a reason for a richer mammal population in these areas.

The wildlife hotspot in the corridor in Haryana is located between Damdama and Mangar Bani, the report cited Harsana as saying, adding that from this hotspot, the wildlife moves to the Asola sanctuary through the Aravallis in Faridabad. This means that as long as Gurugram and Faridabad-based Aravalli regions survive, the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary would survive, and on the contrary, if this region depletes, the Asola would come to an end as well, translating into a need to preserve this region.