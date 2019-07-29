Who is Bear Grylls? Meet the man who took PM Narendra Modi on wildlife adventure

Bear Grylls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bear Grylls with PM Modi on Man Vs Wild! Meet Bear Grylls, the famous host of the much-acclaimed wildlife adventure show ‘Man Vs Wild’. Bear Grylls has caught the attention of all wildlife enthusiasts in India after he tweeted an exciting promo of an upcoming episode which is all set to feature PM Modi for the first time ever in the show ‘Man Vs Wild’. At 9 PM on August 12, the episode with PM Modi is set to be aired. The most obvious question you are probably asking right now is: Who is Bear Grylls? A former British SAS serviceman, he is most known for the TV series ‘Man vs Wild’ that he hosts. He had also been posted as a survival instructor earlier.

Also Read | Man Vs Wild with PM Modi: PM Narendra Modi to feature in Discovery’s wildlife show with Bear Grylls

An interesting ‘buzz’ related to Bear Grylls is that a brief hike in the Himalayan region right after leaving school may have unleashed the wild side of this adventure-loving host!

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019



In 2009, Bear Grylls was appointed as the Chief Scout of the UK & Overseas Territories. At the time, he was only 35 years old. This makes him stand out as the youngest ever person to be nominated for such a post! Not just that, Bear Grylls held that post a second time too, in 2015! Now, can anyone beat this enviable record? Wait and watch, right?

When Bear Grylls managed to bring former US President Barack Obama for the first time on his show, it sent ripples of excitement across the world. According to various reports, the adventure-loving TV show host that he is, he made even Obama’s security team nervous when he took the former US President for a whole day’s trekking, led Obama on a steep slope area around a mountain just like that and the secret service found all of this way too ‘dangerous’! More than 60 agents and helicopters are reported to have been hovering around during the shoot!

It is exactly the same high-level of speculation that is doing the rounds now when he has announced the episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a nutshell, “Wildlife Adventurer” is the best way to describe a man, who loves living in the wilderness, where the elements of fun-filled risks pervade the very air that one breathes.