What the SMOG! Anti-pollution guns make a comeback as Delhi’s air quality worsens

Since 2017, the Delhi-NCR has seen a spike in the pollution level around this time of the year. (Image credit: ANI)

It’s that time of the year again! As Delhi braces for the winter along with the ongoing multi-viral season, the toxic smog has made a quiet comeback in the National Capital Region. The pollution watchers say that the air quality has worsened and the downward trend will continue until February next year. With authorities scrambling to put up a plan in place before AQI dips further, the smog guns made a grand comeback at several construction sites across the National Capital on Wednesday.

The construction and other infra activities have resumed in and around Delhi after the Centre announced the ‘Unlock’ guidelines. Several medical practitioners have also said that the winter will be particularly tricky for the Delhi-NCR this time as it will have to deal with both pollution as well as coronavirus. Since 2017, the Delhi-NCR has seen a spike in the pollution level around this time of the year. As part of the plan, installing smog guns is the first step in the fight against air pollution. However, the jury is still out on the impact of such ‘smog guns’.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “We are looking to reduce the pollution caused by dust and have released guidelines for the same. We are using these Anti-smog guns at 39 sites identified by us where big construction activities are taking place.” Global studies and environmental researches have highlighted the poor air quality in Delhi time now and again. A world study conducted earlier this year named Delhi as the ‘most polluted capital city in the world.’

While there has been some headway in terms of problem awareness, a lot more needs to be done. In 2019, a health study revealed a catastrophic finding. The study claimed that over 100,000 children die a premature death due to air pollution. Air purifiers and indoor plants were flying off the shelves last year and this would remain the trend this year too. Mask may have become new normal, however, it is not the solution. Experts say that issues such as stubble burning that contribute to the smog crisis in the National Capital need a robust mechanism.