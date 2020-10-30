What is the importance of Arogya Van inaugurated by PM Modi? Read amazing facts about herbal garden

Arogya Van, which is spanned over an area of around 17 acres, is located near the Statue of Unity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Arogya Van at Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district. After the inauguration, PM Modi took a tour of the ‘Arogya Van’ park. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also attended the event. PM Modi is in his native state Gujarat to take part in “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

What is Arogya Van?

1. ‘Arogya Van’ or herbal garden has a number of herbs and medicinal plants. You will get a plethora of information regarding these herbs at Arogya Van, Gujarat Tourism has said.

2. Arogya Van, which is spanned over an area of around 17 acres, is located near the Statue of Unity. Arogya Van has health-related landscapes and aims to create awareness about the pivotal role of the plant in the wellness of the human body.

3. With a focus on yoga, Arogya Van’s entry gate has 12 postures of Surya Namaskar. All postures are of human size.

4. At Arogya Van, there is a digital information centre. This Digital information centre caters information regarding the importance and heritage of medicinal plants in our daily life.

5. The main attraction at Arogya Van is the ‘Aushadh Manav’. The giant-sized ‘Aushadh Manav’ is a three-dimensional layout of a human body showcased in a resting posture. Medicinal plants represent each human organs denoting benefits of each plant for each organ. Specific plants are being planted in specific parts of the human body to make visitors aware of the therapeutic treatment.

6. Arogya Van has five gardens inside the premises. These are Leutea Garden, Aroma Garden, Garden of Colours, Alba Garden, and Yoga Garden.

7. Arogya Van has indoor plants section. This section creates awareness even as the interior landscaping provides visitors with a soothing and tranquil ambience.

8. Arogya Van has a Kerala connection. Gujarat Forest Department has tied up with Santhigiri Ashram in Kerala. Santhigiri Ashram is an organisation that focuses on Yoga, Ayurveda, and Siddha, Panchakarma.