What is Delhi’s action plan for rising air pollution? Find out here

The air quality in the national capital continues to wreak havoc in the lives of Delhiites. Due to several factors in play like the industrial emissions, stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicular pollution, among others, the air quality in Delhi-NCR starts to deteriorate by October end and continues for several months. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday, however, witnessed a slight improvement than usual but continued to remain under the ‘very poor’ category. According to ANI, the overall AQI in Delhi was 309 on Saturday morning; slightly less than Friday when the AQI stood at 329.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 is “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 is “moderate”, 201 and 300 is “poor”, 301 and 400 is “very poor”, and 401 and 500 is considered as “severe”. The air quality in New Delhi’s Anand Vihar on Friday was recorded in the “severe” category due to poor dispersion of pollutants owing to weak winds, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), HT reported.

What is a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle air pollution in Delhi?

GRAP is classified under four stages depending on the air quality in Delhi. Stage I in a case of ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300), Stage II for ‘very poor’ air quality, Stage III for ‘severe’ air quality (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV for ‘severe plus’ air quality (AQI>450). If the situation turns ‘severe’ (Stage III), authorities will enforce a ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR, except for essential projects (such as railways, metros, airports, ISBTs and national security/defence-related projects of national importance).

Stage II of Graded Response Action Plan

Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires. On October 19, the sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation in the capital. GRAP’s Stage II includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries. The use of diesel generators, except for essential services, is also banned.

(With Agency inputs)