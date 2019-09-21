What are the top four pollution hot-spots in Delhi? IIT-D’s bi-weekly forecasting tool to predict

To top it all, IIT-Delhi is spearheading this notable initiative that can tackle and forecast pollution at the level of hotspots!

Worried about pollution affecting life in busy metros and cities? Now, four likey hotspots have been identified in four cities in the NCR to tackle the problem of pollution and make forecasting recommendations. To top it all, IIT-Delhi is spearheading this notable initiative that can tackle and forecast pollution at the level of hotspots! Now, before we examine how the forecasting tool is set to work, let’s understand the background context first.

As you already know, one of the biggest challenges of today is tackling pollution, which remains a major concern. This silver lining, however, beams from Delhi’s Indian Institute of Technology.

Then, here are some interesting facts about the four likely air pollution "hotspots" in the country's capital during the first two weeks of October. Note that details have already been submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board , including citing the sources of pollution and drawing up recommendation list of actions to improve the situation.

According to IE’s report, Professor Dr. Mukesh Khare, IIT-Delhi is confident about the forecasting accuracy of the tool, which in his words, can predict where action should be taken, what is set to happen and thereafter, identify major source of pollution around a specific hotspot.

During his speech at Amity University’s International Symposium on Air Pollution — Causes, Mitigation & Strategic Planning, he reiterated that IIT-Delhi has come up with an innovative, bi-weekly forecasting system at the hotspot level, and that the CPCB is studying it further.

Among the key points discussed, it has been conveyed that a plan for October 1-15 has already been submitted. Also, four hotspots in Delhi have been finalised where they identified sources that will make PM2.5 increase. Further, the CPCB has met the Chief Secretary of Delhi, who has now instructed different departments to take action.

Based on Dr. Khare’s statements to IE, some notable points are:

1. The forecast is done at the level of hotspots.

2. For instance, if one were to look at a specific area such as, say Anand Vihar, the forecast would develop scenarios that are localized to the conditions of that area while forecasting what is likely to happen next.

3. Continuous data is a key requirement for this initiative.

A key challenge, it has been highlighted b, is the lack of data so far, due to which Gurgaon is not in the list of five cities in the NCR.