What are the odds of an asteroid wiping out humanity from Earth? Japan’s fireball incident points to a scary scenario

Asteroid has a six percent chance of hitting planet earth in the next 10 million years to come.

Is Earth in danger of an asteroid strike? In the year 2017, a fireball burnt over the skies of Japan within the Earth’s atmosphere has raised many concerns. Although with this mid-air lightwork incident was from a tiny meteor, no threat was posed to humanity. However, a new study report states that this incident could be a vital indication of a bigger event which could devastate the planet Earth in the future. International Business Times recently reported that this study was conducted by some of the Japanese astronomers suggesting that the small space of rock could have broken off from a monstrous asteroid, named as 2003 YTI. This asteroid is approximately more than a mile wide and is so huge that it even has its own moon!

According to some present speculations, this particular asteroid almost has a six percent chance of hitting planet Earth in the next 10 million years to come. Experts also believe that this asteroid could hit and collide with Earth at a neck-breaking speed, and in case it hits the surface of the planet, it would likely create a crater that will be approximately 46 kilometres in its diameter. An impact of this magnitude on the Earth will trigger large-scale devastation on a global scale, and will also wipe out millions of lives within a narrow time frame, likely being almost a fraction of a second.

Lembit Öpik, science expert, presently the chairman of Parliament for the space-based micronation of Asgardia, had stated that the impact of a giant and dreaded asteroid would wipe out human beings and several other living species from the face of the planet. According to Opik, only species of cockroaches, some deep-sea creatures and some other living beings who feed on dead meat will be able to survive such a deep impact from outer space. The expert was quoted in Express.co.uk that the impact would be long enough to completely kill photosynthesis and those who were not incinerated would likely starve.

Meanwhile, American space agency, NASA is now busy developing a planetary defense weapon in order to protect the planet from the future asteroid hits. This defense weapon will basically be a large spacecraft, and NASA is planning to hit this spacecraft to the approaching asteroid so that the original collision trajectory of the asteroid will be diverted