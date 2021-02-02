Wet spell over Northwest and Central India on February 3-5; cold wave to end soon: IMD

Cold wave conditions will subside in Northwest India from February 2.

A wet spell will soon take over cold wave conditions in Northern India calling an end to winters. According to Indian Metrological Department forecast ‘wet spell’ is expected in Northwest and adjoining Central India, during 3-5 February 2021 and in Bihar and Jharkhand in between 5 and 6th February. Heavy rainfalls are also expected in between February 3rd and 4th over Western Himalayan Hills February 4th and 5th in the plains.

Cold wave conditions will subside in Northwest India from February 2. Dense fog, day conditions and severe cold will subside from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from 3-4 February, the Met department further said in a statement.

Press Release (a) Wet spell over Northwest & adjoining Central India, during 03rd-05th February, 2021 and Bihar and Jharkhand 5-6 Feb, with peak activity on 3 and 4 February over Western Himalayan Hills on 4 and 5 February in the plains. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 2, 2021

Under influence of western disturbances and the confluence of south-westerlies, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain or snow accompanied with isolated thunderstorm is expected over Western Himalayan region in between February 2nd and 5th. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive heavy snowfall in these days.

Northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand is likely to get isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain or thunderstorm with isolated lightning and hailstorm by February 5th.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature over most parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India will rise in the next three to four days bringing an end to the current spell of cold wave conditions. As the western disturbances are likely to move further towards northern parts of Uttar Pradesh-northern parts Bihar, by 4th Feb, the current spell of cold wave, cold day, dense fog observed presently at morning at isolated to some pockets over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also likely to be lifted in 24 to 48 hours, IMD said.

Delhi continued to wake up to dense to very dense fog as the minimum temperature dropped to 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

“Dense to Very Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Moderate fog observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi (Palam), Bihar, Assam and Tripura,” the weather department said.

At 5.30 AM, the visibility was recorded in Delhi (Palam), Amritsar, Sultanpur, Patna, Bhagalpur and Kailashahar it was at 500 metres.