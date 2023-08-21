‘Welcome, Buddy!’ ISRO announces successful two-way communication between Chandrayaan-3 and Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

On Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that successful two-way communication had been established between the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and the Lunar Module of Chandrayaan-3.

In a post on ‘X’, the national space agency expressed excitement, stating, “‘Welcome, buddy!’ The Ch-2 orbiter formally greeted the Ch-3 LM. Effective two-way communication is now established between the two, expanding MOX’s pathways to connect with the LM.” The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is situated at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC).

All eyes on August 23

According to ISRO’s latest update, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, is anticipated to make a lunar surface landing at approximately 6.04 pm on August 23. The live telecast of this landing event is set to commence at 5.20 pm on the same day.

Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, encompassed an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. Unfortunately, the lander, carrying the rover, experienced a crash landing on the Moon’s surface, failing to achieve its intended soft landing.

In a notable achievement, ISRO reported in 2019 that due to precise launch and orbital maneuvers, the mission life of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has been extended to seven years.