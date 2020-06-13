Weather update today: IMD forecasts rain for Delhi, Mumbai, several cities in Uttar Pradesh

The mercury remained above the 38 degrees Celsius with humidity levels oscillated around 54 per cent.

Delhites are likely to experience some respite from stifling heat later in the day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the onset of thunderstorm accompanied with rain and wind is likely to take place at isolated places in the national capital today.

The mercury remained above the 38 degrees Celsius with humidity levels oscillated around 54 per cent. Cooler-fan even Air Conditioners are proving to be ineffective in this situation. On Friday, the weatherman said that the monsoon is moving perfectly and it will take a long time to reach the national capital.

The thunderstorm with rain and wind is also likely to take place at Haryana’s Rewari, Bawal, Manesar, Gurugram, Rohtak, Bhiwadi, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Faridabad, and Ballabgarh.

The Met Office also forecasted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh such as Bijnor, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, and its adjoining areas. The thunderstorm with rain is also predicted over and adjoining areas of Chandausi, Sahaswan and light rain over and nearby Chandpur.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Maharashtra in the upcoming 48 hours. Areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places today.

The weather office has also sounded an “orange alert” for the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

In Rajasthan, the heatwave conditions will prevail for some more days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will also occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, and Kerala.