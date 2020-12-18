  • MORE MARKET STATS

Weather update: Minimum temperature drops below 3 degree Celsius-mark in parts of Delhi, icy winds continue

December 18, 2020 10:05 PM

"Cold wave" conditions are predicted in Delhi on Saturday and the cold spell is likely to continue till Monday," the IMD said.

The mercury plunged to 2.7 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur. It settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature dropped below the three degrees Celsius-mark in parts of Delhi on Friday as frosty winds from snow-covered Western Himalayas continue to sweep the national capital, the India Meteorological Department said.

The mercury plunged to 2.7 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur. It settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum, however, rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded a “severe” cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far.

A “cold day” is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal. A “severe” cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said.

