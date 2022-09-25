Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal, and Uttar Pradesh today; light showers are expected in Delhi

On Sunday, over several states of India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning. According to the weather department’s latest forecast, an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

For the past three days, heavy rainfall has been lashing parts of the national capital. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the west, central, north, northwest, south, and southeast Delhi today.

On Saturday, the heavy downpour worsened the woes due to waterlogging. In many parts of the city, traffic snarls were seen with several main road stretches dotted with puddles. Delhi’s primary weather station-the Safdarjung Observatory-gauged 6 mm of rainfall after 8.30 am on Saturday.

The Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded around 10 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Palam recorded a higher amount of 21.9 mm, and Aya Nagar recorded 17.4 mm, reported PTI. More showers are likely today.

“A fresh cloud is approaching towards Delhi leading to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places with intense spells occasionally at a few places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR during next 3-4 hours,” IMD had informed on Friday and since then it has been raining in the national capital.

“Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 23rd-26th; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th; East Uttar Pradesh on 25th and Delhi & West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd Sept,” IMD further informed.

About IMD

Under the government of India, the India Meteorological Department is an agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and is headquartered in Delhi. It is the main agency responsible for meteorological observations, weather forecasting, and seismology.