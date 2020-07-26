Weather update: Forecast of heavy rainfall, thundershowers, lightning issued for these states — check details

The western limit of the Monsoon is likely to remain weak due to the absence of easterly winds support from Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days, IMD said. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Weather alert: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thundershowers and lightning in several areas of the country for Sunday and the coming days. The Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, was reported by ANI as saying that rain, thundershowers and lightning are likely to occur during late hours on Sunday at isolated places in Fatehpur, Banda, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi district and adjoining areas.

Regarding the situation of Monsoon in India, the IMD tweeted on Sunday that the eastern limit of the Monsoon trough is likely to shift towards the foothills of Himalayas by the following day. The western limit of the Monsoon is likely to remain weak due to the absence of easterly winds support from Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days.

Due to such a weather scenario, the weather department has forecast that Monsoon rainfall is likely to remain subdued over plains of northwest and central India during the next two to three days. However, the MeT Department also added that between July 28th to 30th, rainfall is likely to increase over northeastern parts of India with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather department has stated that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between July 29th and 30th.

The state of Gujarat is likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till Monday.

The IMD has also forecasted that peninsular India is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal and south Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala between July 28th to 30th.